Congratulations: Bhavin Bhanushali is INSTA King of the Week!

MUMBAI: This week's Instagram King made his digital debut with Shweta Tiwari's Hum Tum Aur Them web series and is quite the face on Tik Tok.

We are talking about the chocolate boy Bhavin Bhanushali who enjoys a great female fan following and has been a part of a handful of 70-mm movies.

Bhavin has been a part of a film like 'De De Pyar De,' 'Quickie' and 'Babbar Ka Tabbar.' Bhavin has managed to be a part of a popular youth reality show on MTV, Splitsvilla and made the female fans go gaga over him.

The audience adores his bond with his team Teen Tigada that has Samiksha Sud and Vishal Pandey and recently the three of them started their own YouTube channel.

Even though the popular Tik-Toker is caught up with his videos and YouTube channel, Bhavin still manages to stay connected with his fans. His posts on Instagram have gotten him 150K likes and nearly 300 comments. We crown him INSTA King of the Week.

Take a look at the posts shared by Bhavin on his INSTAGRAM handle!