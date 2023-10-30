Congratulations! Bigg Boss 17 contestant Neil Bhatt achieves 1 million followers on social media

Neil gained immense fame with his stint in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus where he played the lead role of Virat. Currently, Neil is a participant in the house of controversies, Bigg Boss 17 with his wife Aishwarya Sharma.
Neil Bhatt

MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt is one of the most celebrated artists on television today.

While he has appeared on a number of television shows, he gained massive fame from his stint in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus where he played the lead role of Virat. He fell in love on the sets of the show with the antagonist, Aishwarya Sharma and the two got married. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 17: Exclusive! Neil Bhatt opens up about doing the show with their wife- Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, says “Some might also think that it may be an advantage to go solo because they don't have anyone else's responsibility” )

Currently, Neil is a participant in the house of controversies, Bigg Boss 17 with his wife Aishwarya.

Well, Neil has achieved a new feat as he has achieved one million followers on Instagram. While he is in the Bigg Boss house, his fans are already celebrating this achievement!

In Bigg Boss 17, we initially saw how Bigg Boss sent them on a date so that they could discuss how to play the game and why they are lost. Bigg Boss also advises them that they should begin the game before it’s too late since their fans would love to see them on the show.

We did see how Neil – Aishwarya decided that they will begin the game and target Vicky and Ankita but post the date also they haven’t yet begun their game. Aishwarya and Neil are seen having a huge conflict with each other and an argument takes place between them. (Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain at loggerheads; the fight gets physical as Neil charges at Vicky)

They have a misunderstanding which leads to a tiff between the two as they feel somewhere that they can’t understand each other and now they have decided to play the game solo and focus on their individual game. Well, there is no doubt that Neil and Aishwarya have to pull up their socks and start playing the game before it’s too late.

