Congratulations! Bigg Boss fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan reaches this milestone, deets inside

MUMBAI :Sumbul is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie where she became a household name. The audience praised her acting chops and they think of her to be one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

Sumbul has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance in the show. The actress has shown her versatility in the show and she is best at emoting emotion and action scenes.

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and she has done extremely well for herself.

The actress was also part of a reality show Dance India Dance Little Masters and today she has come a long way and become the number one actress on television.

Recently, she made the headlines for her participation in the Bigg Boss house and she was just eliminated a week before the finale.

The Imlie actress is loved by her fans who are always waiting for the latest updates from her side.

Recently, the actress reached a milestone of 1 million followers on her Instagram profile.

Fans of the actress are very happy with this post and Sumbul has posted the update on her profile where she can be seen celebrating.

