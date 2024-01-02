Congratulations! Bigg Boss Marathi 2 star Shivani Surve announces official engagement to beau Ajinkya Nanaware

MUMBAI: Actor-boyfriend Ajinkya Nanaware and Marathi TV and film actress Shivani Surve have been dating for some time. The Bigg Boss Marathi 2 finalist has recently revealed that she will marry her lover this year on January 1st, 2024.

Marathi actress Shivani Surve, well-known for her time on the daily show Devyani, posted sweet photos from her engagement to Ajinkya Nanaware. The BB Marathi 2 contestant formally revealed the fresh beginnings on Instagram.

Just one month before, Shivani wrote a sweet message on social media regarding their new stage of relationship. She included some amusing photos from their joint New Year's party on Instagram by adding caption, "Last year of being your girlfriend, Ajinkya Nanaware... Happy New Year."

The actress has now formally declared her engagement to Ajinkya, one month after making the first news. Shivani posted some photos from their engagement along with a heartfelt message in her most recent post.

The pair exchanged numerous clicks. 'Aww~Fishily Engaged' was the post title. The supporters lost their composure. Numerous people were observed sending congratulations for the couple's recent achievements.

Shivani and Ajinkya were seen receiving love from their fans. While some praised the couple for their new phase, others referred to them as a lovely couple. Numerous celebrities and fans also shared heart emojis.

Ajinkya Nanaware and Shivani Surve first got together while filming Tu Jivala Guntavave in 2015. Ajinkya later joined the cast, while Shivani was already a part of it. Though the three-month run of the performance came to an end, their relationship blossomed.

When the couple revealed their relationship to their families in 2017, they faced numerous difficulties. In an interview, Shivani talked about their relationship and the challenges they faced together.

Credit- Times Now