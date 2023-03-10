Congratulations! Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed finally engaged?

Uorfi keeps being in the news for something or the other and it’s always very interesting to know and get the update and this time, once again, Urofi is in the news for something interesting.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 13:54
uorfi

MUMBAI : Uorfi Javed has been one of the most famous personalities in recent times and has attracted a huge portion of crowd for her unconventional dressing style. She is known for her out-of-the-box and bold statements and for her creative ideas that reflect in her fashion sense.

Model and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed is always going viral for some or other reason, the reason mostly being her Fashion looks. Walking the streets of Mumbai like it's her runway, she wears some of the most outrageous fashions and gets clicked by the paparazzi for pictures that go viral on social media.

Uorfi is one trendsetter that is ruling the social media charts. She is fearless and bold and has a very ardent fan following.

So there are rumours that Uorfi has been engaged and a media outlet has also released a picture for the same, keeping the mystery on.

Check out the picture below:

While we know that Uorfi is really unique when it comes to her fashion sense, her opinions or her way of dealing with fans and media, this time, the fans are intrigued to know what’s happening in her personal side of life as they want to know who the lucky guy is that Uorfi is getting engaged to.

Is Uorfi really getting engaged? If yes, who is it that she is getting engaged to?

