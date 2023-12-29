Congratulations! Bigg Boss Season 16 finalists Archana Gautam purchases a new home in the city of dreams “Mumbai”

MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talented 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and the show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

She was last seen in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where she aced all the stunts and got over her fear.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps updating about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

The actress is on cloud nine as she has finally purchased her own home in Mumbai, a dream that she had years ago.

The actress shared a video on social media where one can her beautiful home that she has purchased

The actress thanked her mom for sending her to Mumbai and she thanked Colors channel for giving her the opportunity to work and the projects like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi that gave her the fame and money and she is the happiest as she brought this house with her hard earned money.

Well, there is no doubt that Archana has come a long way and has proved herself and finally managed to buy her house for herself.

