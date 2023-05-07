Congratulations! Bigg Boss season six contestants Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad blessed with a baby boy

Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad are one of the most loved couples and today they are the happiest couple as they are blessed with a baby boy, Sana took on social media and shared this happiness with her fans and well–wishers.
Sana Khan

MUMBAI : Sana Khan was a well-known actress in the entertainment business.

She has been part of many projects on OTT, Bollywood and television.

Sana rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 6 where she emerged as one of the finalists of the show.

A few years ago, the actress left the entertainment industry and took the spiritual way.

These days she does vlogging where she gives an insight about her life and what she is up to.

She is also a very successful business woman where she has many skin clinics which she owns.

( ALSO READ : Good News! Sana Khan expecting her first child at 34, says “I cannot wait to hold my baby soon…”

Sana got married to Anas Saiyad in the year 2020 and the actress revealed how happy she was as her husband somewhere brought her close to god, and made her believe that life is beautiful.

She keeps posting pictures and videos on social media where one can see their love and they give major couple goals.

As few months back Sana announced that Anas and she were excepting their first baby and they would be entering parenthood soon.

Sana and Anas are the happiest couple as today they were blessed with a baby boy.

The actress took on to social media and shared the good news with her fans and well–wishers where she thanked god for the blessing and revealed how happy she is to enter the world of parenthood.

TellyChakkar congratulates the couple as they step into the best phase of their life of parenthood.

( ALSO READ : Throwback! Sana Khan once became a victim of Domestic Violence, and here is the proof

 
 

