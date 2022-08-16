Congratulations! Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are excepting their first child

MUMBAI: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood and the two have a massive fan following.

Previously, rumours of her pregnancy started getting spread after fans spotted her baby bump in the photos shared by the actor from an Eid party.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film Alone in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

Today Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover took on to social media and announced that they were accepting a baby, and they are happy to begin this journey.

The actress shared a photo from the pregnancy photo shoot and captioned it saying “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee. Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby”

In the photos, both the actors are seen in white shirts against a black backdrop. Bipasha's baby bump is visible as Karan cradles and kisses it.

Well, there is no doubt that the two are one of the most adorable Jodi in the entertainment business.

On the work front, Karan was last seen in a web show Qubool Hai 2.0 with actor Surbhi Jyoti. The show was a romantic drama which premiered on Zee5, whereas Bipasha, was last seen in a crime thriller miniseries Dangerous along with Karan.

Congratulations! To the couple for their new beginning.

