CONGRATULATIONS! Celebration time on the sets of Banni Chow Home Delivery and the reason will leave you elated

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

It stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in the lead roles.

We all know that the show is witnessing so many interesting twists and turns in the story.

Banni and Yuvan's life has seen lots of ups and downs.

Well, as the show continues to witness a lot of interesting twists and turns, it is all set to witness a crucial track.

Banni and Yuvan are all set to get married and the viewers can't keep calm.

Several pictures of Banni and Yuvan's wedding are surfacing on social media leaving the viewers excited.

ALSO READ: OMG! These actors refused the role of Yuvan in Banni Chow Home Delivery

Well, ahead of Yuvan and Banni's wedding track which will entertain the viewers to the next level, the star cast has got a reason to celebrate.

Banni Chow Home Delivery has completed more than 50 episodes recently.

The cast is extremely overjoyed with their latest achievement and are celebrating this special occasion by cutting cakes on the set.

Several pictures and videos of this cute celebration are surfacing on social media.

Take a look:

'

Banni Chow Home Delivery is produced by Shashi Sumeet Mittal.

It is inspired by a Bengali show Khukumoni Home Delivery which is aired on Star Jalsha.

The show also stars Parvati Sehgal, Rajendra Chawla, Ayush Anand, Sonal Vengurlekar, Priyank Tatariya, Pooja Singh, Sheetal Jaiswal, and Payal Gupta among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Banni Chow Home Delivery : Oh No! Ulka Gupta aka Banni's this act has left makers in trouble, Here's why