Congratulations! Celebrity couple Aditya Redij and Natasha Sharma welcome a baby boy

MUMBAI: Actor couple Aditya Redij and Natasha Sharma are now proud parents to a baby boy. The baby was born on Wednesday evening at a Bandra nursing home. Aditya and Natasha have become parents after eight years.

Aditya shared that Natasha had a normal delivery. He said, "My respect for Natasha has only grown because she showed tremendous strength and I was with her in the operation theatre and she braved it all."
 

Sharing the news, Aditya said, "It is difficult to explain in words what I am feeling now. When I held the baby in my arms, I had tears in my eyes and felt extreme joy that the mother and baby are healthy and doing well and both Natasha and I will now embark on a new journey."

Natasha added, "We are happy that I got pregnant and the baby has come now when the pandemic is over. Aditya has been running around getting the paperwork at the hospital sorted. We are both very excited to welcome our bundle of joy."

The actor, who is currently playing the lead in Naagmani, said, "Like everyone else, I will get back to work on the sets. I am a father now and ready for my fatherly duties, but at the same time work is also important and I will fulfil both my responsibilities."


Credit: ETimes

 

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 09/15/2022 - 16:24

