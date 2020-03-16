Congratulations! Channa Mereya actress Niyati Fatnani bags role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Heeramandi

Niyati Fatnani plays the role of Ginni in Star Bharat show Channa Mereya that features Karan Wahi in the male lead

MUMBAI: TV actress Niyati Fatnani, who is currently winning hearts with her performance in the TV show Channa Mereya is surfacing headlines ever since she has been approached by popular filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his upcoming movie Heera Mandi. If reports are to be believed, the actress has bagged a big project by Bhansali.

Reportedly, Niyati Fatnani has been approached for the popular project Heera Mandi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali but her role is not confirmed yet. However, the news is all around with fans showering love and blessings on the actress. The audience is excited and can’t wait to see her in Bhansali’s upcoming project. Moreover, Niyati’s fandom is eagerly waiting for her to officially confirm the news.

On the work front, Niyati has worked in shows like Nazar, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhage, and D4- Get up and Dance. She also made a cameo in the Hotstar series, Aashiqana, produced by Gul Khan.

Heera Mandi is a series about love, betrayal, succession and politics in others and it promises Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s trademark larger-than-life sets, multi-faceted characters and soulful compositions. It will be interesting to see Niyati being part of such a big project.

Latest Video