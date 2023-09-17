Congratulations! Chhoti Sardaarrni fame Mansi Sharma blessed with a baby girl

Mansi who is married to singer Yuvraj Hans is already a mother to a baby boy. And now, the actress has once again become a yummy mummy to a baby girl.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sun, 09/17/2023 - 13:48
Mansi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

We all know that a lot of popular celebs from the film and TV world have announced embracing parenthood this year.

From Tanvi Thakker to Dipika Kakar, Ishita Dutta, Aashka Goradia and many others actresses announced their pregnancy.

Recently, Rubina Dilaik also announced about embracing motherhood.

Actress Mansi Sharma is one of them who had announced being pregnant with second child earlier this year.

Mansi who is married to singer Yuvraj Hans is already a mother to a baby boy.

And now, the actress has once again become a yummy mummy to a baby girl.

Mansi and Yuvraj welcomed a baby girl.

The couple's near and dear ones shared happy wishes on social media and the new mommy and daddy shared those on their Instagram stories.

We are sure that the new parents are elated to welcome a princess in the world.

Many congratulations to Mansi and Yuvraj!

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

Mansi Sharma Yuvraj Hans Choti Sardarni Colors hredaan Instagram TellyChakkar
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sun, 09/17/2023 - 13:48

