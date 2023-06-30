Congratulations! Colors' show Junooniyat completes a milestone of 100 episodes

Junooniyat has successfully completed 100 episodes and it is indeed a very big achievement for everyone.
Junooniyat

MUMBAI: Colors TV has an amazing line up of shows.

Udaariyaan, Dharampatni, Bekaboo, Saavi Ki Savari, Suhaagan and Junooniyat among others.

These shows are everyone's favourite.

The viewers are in love with its storyline and how the makers are introducing interesting twists and turns in the story.

Junooniyat is one such show that is gaining prominence ever since it's inception.

The show stars Gautam Vig, Ankit Gupta and Neha Rana in the lead roles.

The trio plays the Jordan, Jahaan and Elahi.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's show is quite popular among the fans.

And now, the star cast and the crew has a reason to celebrate.

Junooniyat has successfully completed 100 episodes and it is indeed a very big achievement for everyone.

The show was launched on 13th February this year and it has clocked 100 episodes.

Many congratulations to the entire team!

