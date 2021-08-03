Congratulations! THIS contestant has been declared as the WINNER of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3; Read for deets

MUMBAI: The grand finale of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 took place last night and it was a smashing success. The show, which is hosted by legendary actor Mohanlal, is considered to be one of the most popular reality shows in the Malayalam language.

The finale stretched for three hours and every participant on the show had the chance to win over the audience again with their performances. It was Manikuttan who won the coveted trophy and also won an apartment worth Rs 75 lakh.

Born as Thomas James, Manikuttan or MK started his acting journey with Varnachirakukal. He played the lead in campus film Oru Peelekanenta Oormakke in 2004. He has been associated with projects like Mamangam Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea and more.

During his stay in BB Malayalam 3, he became a fan favourite in no time due to his leadership skills and gameplay. The fans of the show might remember that Manikuttan wanted to quit the show halfway through the season. He participated in two counselling sessions before going back into the house.

After winning the trophy, he shared an emotional post on Instagram. He penned, "Ella pugazhum oruvan oruvanukae, Nee nadhi polae odi kondiru Endha vervaikum vetrigal vaer vaikumae Unnai ullathil oor vaikumae"ബിഗ് ബോസ്സ് എന്ന ഷോയിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കുവാനും അതിലൂടെ നിങ്ങൾ ഓരോരുത്തരുടെയും സ്നേഹം ലഭിച്ചതിനും ഞാൻ ദൈവത്തോട് കടപ്പെട്ടിരിക്കുന്നു. സിനിമ എന്ന മാധ്യമത്തിലൂടെ നിങ്ങൾ എന്നെ പരിചയപെട്ടു. ബിഗ് ബോസ്സിലൂടെ നിങ്ങൾ എന്നെ സ്നേഹിച്ചു. നന്ദി എല്ലാവർക്കും.. എല്ലാ കോണ്ടെസ്റ്റാണ്ട്സിനും എന്റെ ഹൃദയം നിറഞ്ഞ ആശംസകൾ

(Loosely translated: I am indebted to God for participating in the show Bigg Boss and for receiving the love of each and every one of you. You introduced me to the medium of cinema. You loved me all through Bigg Boss. Thank you all... My heartfelt congratulations to all the contestants).".

Coming back to the show, Sai Vishnu was declared the first runner-up of the show. Dimpal Bhal was announced as the second runner up followed by other finalists Ramzan Muhammed, Anoop Krishnan, Rithu Manthra, Kidilam Firoz and Noby Marcose.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 was suspended on Day 95 after Tamil Nadu Police sealed the set due to violating lockdown rules. The contestants of the show were shifted to a hotel. Later, the makers of the show confirmed that season three is temporarily suspended due to the rising COVID-19 cases and lockdown in Tamil Nadu.

All eight finalists were presented in front public for online voting and the winner was picked on the basis of that.

