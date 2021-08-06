News

Congratulations! THIS Dance Deewane 3 choreographer gets engaged to his entrepreneur girlfriend in an intimate affair; READ

Recently, Dance Deewane 3 choreographer Paul Marshal Cardoz got engaged to his girlfriend Urvashi Anju in an intimate ceremony, which was attended by the show's judge Dharmesh Yelande.

06 Aug 2021 08:56 AM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Choreographer Paul Marshal Cardoz, who is currently seen in Dance Deewane 3, has got engaged with his entrepreneur girlfriend Urvashi Anju. The dancer-choreographer got engaged in a close-knit ceremony amongst his family and close friends. 

Dance Deewane 3 judge Dharmesh Yelande was also present at the ceremony. The news about Paul’s engagement broke after Dharmesh congratulated the couple by sharing a picture of them on his Instagram handle. The ace choreographer posted a picture from the engagement ceremony of Paul and Urvashi. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Congratulations both of u” and tagged the couple.

Take a look at their picture here:

Paul and Urvashi’s engagement came as a surprise for all their fans. However, their cute romantic gestures for each other have always garnered their attention. 

Earlier, on July 26, Paul shared a cute selfie with Urvashi and wrote, “Main aur meri item.”, and she gave a mushy yet adorable reply. Taking on to the comments of his post, she wrote, “I love you babyyyyyyyyyyy.”.

Check out their picture here:

Talking about Paul and Dharmesh, the two phenomenal dancers share a great friendship. Previously, they were also seen paying a tribute to their friendship during the friendship special week on Dance Deewane 3.  Both Dharmesh and Paul were seen gracing the stage with their dance moves and shared a magical moment too. 

The former also shared a promo video of their performance on his Instagram and wrote, “Dosto ke bina kuchh nahi”.

Paul also shared a few lovely pictures from their performance too.

