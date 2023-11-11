Congratulations: Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary celebrate as their little one Divisha turns a year older!

MUMBAI : Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are one of the most popular couples of the entertainment industry.

The two have been focusing on their personal life so far and the couple is blessed with two children. The two were married for quite some years and they welcomed their bundle of joy Lianna and later their second child Divisha soon after that.

The two could not be happier as they are now a complete family. Debina too has never shied away from posting pictures of their children on social media giving all their fans a glimpse of what their children look like and how cute they are.

Not only that, Debina has also been quite vocal about her motherhood and pregnancy.

While she is enjoying her motherhood phase, she also works out and lives a healthy life. Now, the actress has taken to social media to share pictures of her little one Divisha turning a year older. In the second picture, the two daughters can be seen eating cake while Gurmeet and Debina are captured in a candid moment.

Debina took to social media to share a post with a caption that read:

Our little miracle is one today. Happy Birthday my @divishaadiva you complete us. #DivishaTurnsOne #HappyBirthday

Take a look:

A lot of their friends from the industry wished Gurmeet and Debina congratulatory messages and showered compliments on their picture perfect moment.

