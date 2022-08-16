CONGRATULATIONS! Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary to welcome their second baby

The well-known television actress Debina Bonnerjee is never shy about posting photographs and videos from her personal life on social media. But since Lianna Choudhary was born, the actress has posted snatches of their playtime on social media. In addition to posting gorgeous images and videos of her kid, the new mother frequently talks about her experience as a mother. However, it wasn't a cakewalk for the actress as she suffered a lot of hiccups on her road to motherhood. 

Now the exciting news is that the duo are all set to welcome their second baby, Debina took to her Instagram and quoted, 'Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us.' 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

We are extremely happy for the duo as they are all set to welcome their second baby, fans weren't over Lianna's cuteness and now Debina and Gurmeet shall soon take the internet by storm with their second adorable. 

Latest Video