Congratulations! Dimpy Ganguly and husband Rohit blessed with a baby boy

: Dimpy Ganguly has embraced motherhood for the third time and it’s a boy for the family. After a girl and a boy, Dimpy and Rohit have become parents to a little baby boy yesterday (July 27). The actress took to her social media handle to announce the birth of her baby boy.

She captioned, “We did it! A completely natural unmedicated water birth! This was by far the most awakening, empowering yet humbling and challenging experience of my life. I can blindly tell you now that the most amazing gift that we get in our lives is our bodies, if you trust your body, and respect it enough to stay healthy, our bodies can perform miracles!

This experience has changed my life forever and I couldn't have asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy @acidxxx really showed up for us. I couldn't have done it without you. We are so in love with our new little bundle of joy! Introducing Rishaan Ganguly Roy. Born 27.07.2022.”

Rajeev Sen commented, “Congratulations to both of you”, Bigg Boss fame Diandra Soares commented, “Omg congratulations baby”. Many fans of the actress also wished her on the post.

Dimpy tied the knot with a Dubai-based businessman in 2015, Rohit Roy. Their daughter (6) and boy (2) are named Reanna and Aryaan. Dimpy also shared a glimpse of her three kids and hubby. However, they haven’t revealed their baby’s face.

