Congratulations! Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are expecting their first child, and announce pregnancy on social media! Check out the post!

MUMBAI: Disha is one of the most popular actors in the telly world right now.

Disha Parmar starred as Priya Sood in the second season of the popular Ekta Kapoor show Bade Acche Lagte Hai.

Disha started her career with the Star Plus show ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara'. Since then she has gone on to play the role of Jhnavi Agarwal in the show Woh Apna Sa.

Disha’s real-life love story with singer and husband Rahul Vaidya is one of the sweetest stories of love in the show buzz.

The two had been friends for a while before Rahul proposed to Disha on National television. The two often share snippets and pictures from their personal life and travels for their fans on social media.

Congratulations are underway for the lovely couple, as Disha and Rahul took to Instagram to share the wonderful news that they are expecting. In the caption, they wrote, “Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!!”, while also sharing a picture of the two with a chalkboard that had Mummy and Daddy written on it and a couple of pictures from the sonogram. Check out the post here:

Friends and colleagues like Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Mehta, Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Bharti Singh, and more took to the comments to congratulate the duo.

Parmar appeared in several prints and commercial ads in Delhi. She was pursuing a degree in Business Marketing but left her undergraduate studies midway as she was named Pankhuri, the lead for the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

