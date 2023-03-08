Congratulations! Ekta Kapoor’s Bhagyalakshmi on Zee TV Starring Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti Complete 2 years!

MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi.

Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed. The show’s leading cast includes Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

The show has received immense love and the love story of Rishi and Lakshmi has seen many ups and downs and this emotional rollercoaster of a journey has finally achieved a major milestone.

Congratulations are for the cast and crew of the show since the show has completed 2 years. And for 2 whole years, the show has maintained to be one of the audience's favorites through Rishi and Lakshmi’s emotional journey.

Both Aishwarya and Rohit took to their Instagram to share some emotionally memorable scenes from the show.

Check it out;

The two have received a lot of love from the audiences and audiences have become fanatic of RihsMI for sure.

