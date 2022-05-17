Congratulations! Erica Fernandes is GRATEFUL as she hits 4 million Instagram followers

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Erica Fernandes is one of the most loved and talented actresses in the entertainment industry. She has left audiences spellbound with her flawless acting abilities. Apart from being a stellar actress, she has become one of the most admired style divas. The beauty is on cloud nine as she finally hit whopping 4 million Instagram followers. The actress writes, ''4 million hogaye Lekin picture Abhi Baki hai. Thank you to my 4 million instafam for all the love. I am grateful for all the support love and blessings showered upon me. Cheers to 4M and many more to come.''

On the work front, the actress is yet to announce her upcoming project. She rose to fame with her portrayal of the lead role in the television serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She played characters like Dr Sonakshi Bose Dixit and Prerna Sharma Basu in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 respectively and is still ruling the hearts of the audience. Furthermore, Erica has also acted in south Indian films Ninnindale and Galipatam. She also made her Bollywood debut with Babloo Happy Hai.

