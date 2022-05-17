Congratulations! Erica Fernandes is GRATEFUL as she hits 4 million Instagram followers

Erica Fernandes rose to fame with her portrayal of the lead role in the television serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 12:43
Congratulations! Erica Fernandes is GRATEFUL as she hits 4 million Instagram followers

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Also read WOW! Check out where Erica Fernandes is planning to celebrate her birthday

Erica Fernandes is one of the most loved and talented actresses in the entertainment industry. She has left audiences spellbound with her flawless acting abilities. Apart from being a stellar actress, she has become one of the most admired style divas. The beauty is on cloud nine as she finally hit whopping 4 million Instagram followers. The actress writes, ''4 million hogaye Lekin picture Abhi Baki hai. Thank you to my 4 million instafam for all the love. I am grateful for all the support love and blessings showered upon me. Cheers to 4M and many more to come.''

 Check out the pictures.  

Also read WOW! Erica Fernandes sets perfect cues to go for a date, Check out

On the work front, the actress is yet to announce her upcoming project. She rose to fame with her portrayal of the lead role in the television serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She played characters like Dr Sonakshi Bose Dixit and Prerna Sharma Basu in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 respectively and is still ruling the hearts of the audience. Furthermore, Erica has also acted in south Indian films Ninnindale and Galipatam. She also made her Bollywood debut with Babloo Happy Hai.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Erica Fernandes Babloo Happy Hai Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Sony TV Parth Samthaan Prerna Sharma Star Plus Dr Sonakshi Bose Tellychakkar.
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 12:43

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wagle ki Duniya: Aww! Rajesh tries to help Chandu overcome alcohol
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Shubh Laabh - Aapke Ghar Mein: Finally! Toshniwal family encounters Kavita’s evil face
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
EXCLUSIVE! Ayushmann Khurrana to grace the stage of Colors' Dance Deewane Junior
MUMBAI: Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. It is loved by the audience. Hosted by Arjun...
Wow! Check out what went behind #Abhira's epic MJ dance
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the...
Maddam Sir: Whoa! Karishma to handle a terrorist mission in the absence of SHO Haseena Malik
MUMBAI: Viewers of ‘Maddam Sir’ will be treated to some intriguing twists and turns.Earlier we have seen Karishma and...
Anupama : Lovely! Have a look at the BTS pictures from ManNan's wedding
MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is...
Recent Stories
Amazing! Apart from Mission Cindrella, Akshay Kumar starrer THESE two films are going to have direct OTT releas
Amazing! Apart from Mission Cindrella, Akshay Kumar starrer THESE two films are going to have direct OTT releas
Latest Video