Congratulations! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan hit a milestone

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The show has taken a leap and now the story will be shown from Chenni and Imlie’s ( Aryan & Imlie) daughter’s point of view. Finally, Aryan and Imlie had to say goodbye to the show.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest their 100 per cent in whatever they do.

There have been many rumours doing the rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The reason why Aryan and Imlie’s scenes look so real is because of their bond and friendship off-screen.

Recently the two have been seen in a project together and the fans are excited to watch them back post their exit from the show Imlie.

Now the two have hit a milestone with their new project where the view has already hit 1 million in less than 24 hrs.

To celebrate this Fahmaan and Imlie did a special dance to celebrate and thanked all the fans for their love and support.

There is no doubt that Fahmaan and Sumbul have become iconic – on-screen couples and have a massive fan following.

