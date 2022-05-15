CONGRATULATIONS: Fahmaan Khan is INSTAGRAM King of the Week!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/15/2022 - 14:30
CONGRATULATIONS: Fahmaan Khan is INSTAGRAM King of the Week!

MUMBAI: Fans have open-heartedly accepted Fahmaan's chemistry with his co-star in Imlie. The lad is blessed with not only killer looks but a heart-melting smile. The charming actor started his career as a model, post which he made his acting debut.

Fahman and Sumbul have managed to set many hearts racing with their on-screen bond and chemistry. With the show seeing major drama unfolding between the 'aww-worthy' couple, fans can't seem to keep their calm.

Fahman has also been a part of a theatre group for 9 long years, post which he chose to mark his acting debut.

He has featured in cameos in Hindi TV serials like ‘Yeh Vaada Raha’ in 2015 and ‘Kundali Bhagya’ in 2017. The actor played a villain, Suveer Malik, in ‘Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?’

The handsome hunk also was appreciated for his role in Colors’ ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan,’ where he played the character of CBI Officer Randhir Khurrana. He acted in the ALTBalaji’s web-series ‘Gandi Baat’ and 'Home It’s a Feeling' in 2018. In 2019, he was roped in for another web-series, ‘Mannphodganj.’

Fahman carved a niche for himself after being a part of Sony TV’s hit serial ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’ in 2019 as Randeep, with other actors like Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola, and Anjali Tatrari.

The actor loves to stay motivated. He maintains a routine to stay focused and driven to his craft. 

All of Fahman’s posts have garnered him a handful of likes and comments. With nearly 50K likes and almost 100 comments, we crown Fahman Khan as Instagram King of the Week.

Check out posts from his Instagram handle!

Fahmaan Khan Kundali Bhagya Yeh Vaada Raha Suveer Malik Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka? Ishq Mein Marjawan Mere Dad Ki Dulhan hweta Tiwari Varun Badola TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/15/2022 - 14:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Actor Pawan Singh opens up about giving up his cricketing career owing to a medical emergency
MUMBAI: As Zafar Ali Mirza in &TV's Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?, Pawan Singh has managed to captivate the audience...
CONGRATULATIONS: Fahmaan Khan is INSTAGRAM King of the Week!
MUMBAI: Fans have open-heartedly accepted Fahmaan's chemistry with his co-star in Imlie. The lad is blessed with not...
Udaariyaan: Twist and Turns! Fateh makes a shocking demand from Tanya Gill!
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television; and the story keeps the audience hooked...
My character in ‘Escaype Live’ is that of a content moderator that enables you to see the world of Escaype through him and his ambitions and motivations, says Siddharth
MUMBAI: Accomplished actor Siddharth has been a part of numerous projects. Till date he has never essayed the role of a...
Shivani Gosain: Somehow TV is still not ready for realistic content
MUMBAI: Realistic stories are doing well on screen. And, Pratigya 2 actor Shivani Gosain is happy to see that the time...
Exclusive! Tik Tok star Akash Chowdhary to be a part of Lock Upp Season 2?
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We all know that a...
Recent Stories
sunny
Wow! Sunny Leone enjoys investing in expensive things, and here is a proof
Latest Video