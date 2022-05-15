CONGRATULATIONS: Fahmaan Khan is INSTAGRAM King of the Week!

MUMBAI: Fans have open-heartedly accepted Fahmaan's chemistry with his co-star in Imlie. The lad is blessed with not only killer looks but a heart-melting smile. The charming actor started his career as a model, post which he made his acting debut.

Fahman and Sumbul have managed to set many hearts racing with their on-screen bond and chemistry. With the show seeing major drama unfolding between the 'aww-worthy' couple, fans can't seem to keep their calm.

Fahman has also been a part of a theatre group for 9 long years, post which he chose to mark his acting debut.

He has featured in cameos in Hindi TV serials like ‘Yeh Vaada Raha’ in 2015 and ‘Kundali Bhagya’ in 2017. The actor played a villain, Suveer Malik, in ‘Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?’

The handsome hunk also was appreciated for his role in Colors’ ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan,’ where he played the character of CBI Officer Randhir Khurrana. He acted in the ALTBalaji’s web-series ‘Gandi Baat’ and 'Home It’s a Feeling' in 2018. In 2019, he was roped in for another web-series, ‘Mannphodganj.’

Fahman carved a niche for himself after being a part of Sony TV’s hit serial ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’ in 2019 as Randeep, with other actors like Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola, and Anjali Tatrari.

The actor loves to stay motivated. He maintains a routine to stay focused and driven to his craft.

All of Fahman’s posts have garnered him a handful of likes and comments. With nearly 50K likes and almost 100 comments, we crown Fahman Khan as Instagram King of the Week.

Check out posts from his Instagram handle!