Congratulations! Faisal Shaikh hits a major milestone; celebrates it in this special way

MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh, aka Faisu, is immensely popular on social media. He is primarily known for his social media videos. He has even occasionally collaborated with many television actors to create videos.

The young lad is quite famous online and has around a million followers. He is rumored to be dating television star Jannat Zubair, although there is no confirmation on the same.

He was last seen in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he aced all the stunts and emerged as the first runner-up.

He was one of the finalists of the show on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, and he impressed the judges and audiences of the show with his exceptional dancing skills.

The actor has a massive fan following and the fans love watching him on screen.

His pair with Jannat is loved by the audience and they are concerned as one of the most loved couples of television.

Now the actor has hit a milestone and he is on cloud nine and the credit goes to his fans.

The actor has reached thirty million followers on Instagram and he loves this milestone.

The actor shared a photo where he is seen cutting the cake of 30 Million followers and he is thanked his fans for the support and love they have bestowed on him.

Well, there is no doubt that Faisu fans give him uncondional love and support to him and hence he could achieve this milestone

Soon, the actor will be seen on the big screen, and the fans are excited for his debut movie.

