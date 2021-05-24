Congratulations! Fans of Sai and Virat of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Main rejoice their milestone of completing 200 episodes

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The leads of the show, Ayesha and Neil, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

Viewers like the banter between Sai, Virat, and Pakhi, and no wonder the show is doing so well.

These days, the track of the show is focusing on the love story of Virat and Sai. Soon, the two shall part ways in the serial, and this track is keeping the audiences hooked to the show.

Recently, the show topped the BARC ratings, which is a huge achievement.

Today marks another special day for the serial as it completes 200 episodes, and the entire cast and crew is overwhelmed with the love and support they have received from the audiences.

Fans have taken to social media and have begun a trend on SaiRat (Sai + Virat) with the hashtag #SaiRathits200 and have said they share an amazing and beautiful chemistry.

They said that they make a perfect couple on screen, and no one can share this kind of magic.

Today, Sai and Virat have become an iconic couple, and fans love watching their love story.

