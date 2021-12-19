CONGRATULATIONS! Gashmeer Mahajani is the Instagram King of the week!

MUMBAI: As we near the end of another eventful year TellyChakkar is back to crown a handsome hunk from the telly world for his social media savviness and activeness.

The actor is currently making his fans fall all the more in love with his character Aditya in Star Plus' Imlie.

The lad has been an actor, choreographer, and play director. Well, we are talking about Gashmeer Mahajani.

He is quite the known face in Marathi cinema. Gashmeer enjoys a great fan following. The stupendous actor debuted with P. Som Shekar's Hindi film Muskurake Dekh Zara (2010), although only in 2015 did he achieve popularity, when Carry On Maratha, which was his Marathi film debut, and Deool Band were released.

His father is a known name in Marathi cinema: Ravindra Mahajan. The actor is skilled and has made a remarkable place for himself in the hearts of the audience.

The lad debuted in Hindi television serials as ACP Vikrant Singhal in 2018 with Anjaan: Special Crimes Unit.

In 2020, Gashmeer bagged the lead role of journalist Aditya in Star Plus serial Imlie opposite gorgeous beauties Sumbul Touqeer as Imlie and Mayura Deshmukh as Malini. Fans simply love the trio's bonding and acting chops.

Currently, the lad is seen showcasing loads of emotions with the entry of a new character being played by Fahmaan Khan, and his separation from Imlie.

Even though the actor is caught up with hectic schedules, shooting the ongoing drama, and his personal life, he still manages to stay connected with his fans.

His posts have got him 65K likes and nearly 170 comments. Hence, we crown him as INSTA King of the week.