Congratulations! Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with a baby boy

MUMBAI: Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television.

They have a massive fan following, and fans love watching them together.

The couple is getting together for a project together for the first time, and fans are super excited to see them together.

The two are considered as one of the most loved couples of television and the fans love to see them together.

A few months back Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were expecting their first child and would be embracing parenthood soon.

Finally, the actress shared on her social media and announced to the fans and well – wishers that they have been blessed with a baby boy.

She shared the a note and captioned it saying “Allahumma baarik fihi”

Gauahar Khan has been setting examples in the entertainment industry, as she was working when she was pregnant.

She is currently hosting a show for MTV India titled “ In Real Love”

Zaid and she in many of the interviews revealed how they fell in love and got married and how she met her husband during the toughest time of her life and hence their relationship is so strong and special.

Well, “Congratulations” from team TellyChakkar and we wish them all the happiness and love as they embrace this new journey of “Parenthood”

