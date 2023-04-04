Congratulations! Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj of Anupama hits a milestone

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it always tops the BARC ratings.

Gaurav Khanna has been in the industry for more than a decade and he has been part of many successful shows.

Currently, he has seen essays the role of Anuj in Anupama and with this show he has risen shot to another fame and he has a crazy fan following.

He has made a place in people’s hearts with his performance as Anuj and his acting chops as been appreciated and the audience considers him one of the most talented actors on television.

Almost every day the actor has been trending online for his performance where the fans nail him for the way he emotes his emotions, they feel the pain of Anuj through him and they say that he is a deserving actor to get all the love and appreciation.

For the past few weeks the track has been focused on Anuj and Anupama and especially the way he has acted has been spoken about.

Now the actor has hit a milestone, where he has touched 1 million followers on Instagram and it’s taken him quite a long to reach there, but the way the actor has been trending on social media there are no surprises there.

Gaurav is quite active on his social media account and keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

Well, we are sure that this calls for celebration for Gaurav fans as this milestone shows how his fan following is increasing and the fans are bestowing a lot of love and support on him.

There is no doubt that today, Gaurav is one of the best actors we have in the industry.

