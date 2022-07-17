Congratulations! Gaurav Khanna is the Instagram King of the week, Check out

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/17/2022 - 12:30
gaurav

MUMBAI: He is charming and indeed one of the most talked about celebrities in telly world. Well, this week’s Instagram king needs no introduction.

The charmer worked as a marketing manager in an IT firm for nearly a year before switching careers.

Gaurav Khanna is known for his roles of Neil in Jeevan Saathi, Inspector Kavin in CID and Akshay in Tere Bin.

The fans had simply Loved him for his work in Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam as Abeer Bajpayee opposite Yami Gautam. Gaurav made his grand comeback with Anupamaa.

Popularly know as Anuj Kapadia in Star Plus's Anupamaa Gaurav has managed to reach the masses with the help of his role and he indeed is a true entertainer.

The fans have simply loved the different shades portrayed by Gaurav over the years. He is often seen sharing BTS moments from the sets. The bonding between the cast members of Anupamaa is something the fans adore! 

The actor has received more than 30k likes and nearly 160 comments, crowning him the Instagram King of the week.

Gaurav Khanna Jeevan Saathi CID Tere Bin Anuj Kapadia Anupamaa Gaurav TellyChakkar
Congratulations! Gaurav Khanna is the Instagram King of the week, Check out
