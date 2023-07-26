CONGRATULATIONS! Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy welcome a baby girl and a baby boy

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy welcome their bundle of joys. The couple is blessed with a baby girl and a baby boy.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 07/26/2023 - 11:25
Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that the year 2023 saw a lot of ups and downs in the entertainment industry.

While many actors announced their relationships, many shared the good news of embracing parenthood.

One of the popular couples in the TV industry Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy announced a few months ago that they are soon going to be parents.

ALSO READ:  Double Celebrations! Parents to be Pankhuri Awasthy Rode and Gautam Rode to welcome twins

Gautam had hosted an intimate but grand baby shower for his wife Pankhuri which was attended by close family and friends from the industry.

What was more exciting was that Gautam and Pakhuri are expecting twins. Yes, you heard it right!

This was announced by the couple during their baby shower.

The ardent fans of the couple couldn't hold back their excitement.

Pankhuri and Gautam have also openly spoken about it and are over the moon to welcome their babies.

And now, finally, the day has come as Gautam and Pakhuri are blessed with a baby girl and a boy.

Gautam took to social media to share this beautiful news.

Take a look:

Here's wishing the new parents lots of happiness and many congratulations!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Pankhuri Awasthy seeing Gautam Rode for the first time is an absolute funny tale, Deets inside

 

Gautam Rode Pankhuri Awasthy twinbabies TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 07/26/2023 - 11:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan here are the actors who have graced the grand celeb screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
MUMBAI :Movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading role has been...
CONGRATULATIONS! Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy welcome a baby girl and a baby boy
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We all know that the year...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Savi’s late night entry in college thanks to Shantanu
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Hot! Here are times actress Saadhika Randhawa raised temperature with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution access Saadhika Randhawa has been grabbing the attention of...
Exclusive! Balika Vadhu’s Rudrakshi Gupta roped in for DJ’s- A Creative Unit’s next, ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba' for Sony TV
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.A lot of new shows are in the...
EXCLUSIVE! Kundali Bhagya actress Gayatri Soham roped in for DJ's Creative's upcoming show starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma for Sony TV
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.We all know that Sumbul...
Recent Stories
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Wow! Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan here are the actors who have graced the grand celeb screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rubina Dilaik
What! Is Rubina Dilaik’s cryptic post a reaction to her pregnancy speculations?
‘mast jodi
Aww! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Daisy Shah and Shiv Thakare spotted together, blush when paps call them ‘mast jodi’
Darshan
Exclusive! “The journey has been a roller coaster for me”, Darshan Gurjar aka Chirag of Pushpa Impossible talks about his return to acting and more
Vinay Jain and Govind Pandey
Exclusive! Vinay Jain and Govind Pandey roped in for DJ’s- A Creative Unit’s next, ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba' for Sony TV
Mishkat Varma
Breaking! Mishkat Varma roped in to play the lead opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan in DJ’s- A Creative Unit’s next for Sony TV
Shiv Shakti
Must-Read! Is Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav’s success a result of the grandiose and etheral feel of mythological shows being back on TV? Full story inside