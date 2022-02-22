CONGRATULATIONS: Geet Huyi Sabse Parayi actor Abhishek Sharma to tie the knot with girlfriend Kanan Sharma!

MUMBAI: Abhishek Sharma played Hrithik Roshan’s brother in his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Over the years, Abhishek Sharma has been a part of several TV shows. He was also seen in Geet Huyi Sabse Parayi. On the other hand, his girlfriend, Kanan Sharma was seen in a dating reality show on the digital platform, which was hosted by Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman. Kanan and Abhishek have been dating for quite sometime before taking the plunge. In one of the video from the roka, Abhishek wrote, “From Kanan and abhi to #kabhi.”

Actress Malini Kapoor shared a video from the ceremony and welcomed Abhishek to the family.

Sharing the video, Malini wrote, “#congratulations @kanansharrma and @abhisheksharmaoriginal. Kahani to Maine reel mein dikha di but can’t really express , how happy I am for you both. Some shocks are – gooooooood. Welcome to the family formally now @abhisheksharmaoriginal … As otherwise you were anyways family to me. @kanansharrma we have come a long way and therz a long way to go. God bless you both now and forever! #family #roka #celebration #friendslikefamily #function #reels.”

For the unversed, Abhishek Sharma played the role of Benjamin Swami (Dia's love interest), Samrat's best friend. Abhishek was quite noticed for his comic timing.

We wish Abhishek and Kanan all the marital bliss!

