Congratulations! Geeta Phogat becomes mother to a baby boy

MUMBAI: Finally, the good news is here! Geeta Phogat has become a mother.

The Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant, who is married to fellow wrestler, Pawan Kumar, has delivered a baby boy. She has announced the good news on her social media handle.

Today, she took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with her hubby and new born. The new mom wrote beside the picture, “HELLO BOY !! WELCOME TO THE WORLD He is here we are so much in love please give him your love and blessings he made our life perfect now.

Nothing can be described the feelings of watching your own baby be born

Date - 24-12-2019.”

As soon as she posted the picture, actress Hina Khan commented, “Yayyyyyyy yayyyyyyy yaaayyyyyyy.”

She added, “Congratulations Geetaaaaaa my friend.. I can’t express how happy I am.. god bless the little one.. hope u are ok.. take good care of yourself.. congratulations to you and Pawan #DhakadMommyKaDhakadBeta.”

