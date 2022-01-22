CONGRATULATIONS: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Yash Pandit aka Pulkit to get HITCHED to his long time girlfriend Mahima Mishra on January 22!

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Yash Pandit has been in a steady relationship with Mahima Mishra from seven years now.

The pre-wedding rituals, including haldi and mehendi -- a family affair -- will take place at their homes. The two got engaged in Mahima’s hometown, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) on December 8, 2021. Yash first met Mahima at a mutual friend’s birthday party in January 2015. He shares, “We got talking and connected really well at the party. After that, I met her a few times and things took off from there. Since then, we have been together. Mahima has pursued her MBA in finance and works as a risk analyst in Mumbai. We are finally getting married and I am very happy about starting a new chapter in my life with her.”

The actor says that they zeroed in on January 22 to exchange nuptial vows around six months ago. Despite the COVID-19 scare, it wasn’t feasible for the couple to push the date, as a lot of preparations had been underway.

Bringing down the guest list, however, was the most challenging part. “We had originally planned to call 150 people but have had to cut down the list to just 50. We don’t intend to call too many people keeping the scenario in mind. We will follow all protocols to the T on the day,” he says, adding, “At a later date and when things return to normalcy, we will host a party for all our friends and relatives we couldn’t invite.”

