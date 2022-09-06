Congratulations! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Sunny aka Jitendra Singh Bohara got hitched live, Deet inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.

Jitendra Singh Bohara, who rose to fame playing Sunny, who is also Virat and Samrat's best friend in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is finally hitched with his lady-love Suman Rawat. The actor took it to Instagram to share his live wedding ceremony with the viewers. He captioned it as, "My marriage live... On 8 june 2022".

The actor started his career doing acting in plays. He has been part of many popular shows like Chakarvartin Samrat Ashoka, Maharana Prataap, Amma, Jai Jai Jai Bajrang Bali, C.I.D., Parwarish , Jee le Zra, Maharana Pratap, Crime Patrol ,Fear files, Afsar Bitiya, Aur Pyar Ho Gya, Dil Dosti Dance, Hum se hai life, The Buddy Project, Savdhaan India, Do Dil Ek Jaan, Shapath and many more.

We wish the couple a happy married life and good luck for their future endeavours.



