CONGRATULATIONS! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Tanvi Thakkar and husband Aditya Kapadia blessed with baby boy

Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia are now proud parents to a baby boy.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Thu, 06/22/2023 - 21:05
CONGRATULATIONS! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Tanvi Thakkar and husband Aditya Kapadia blessed with baby boy

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that the year 2023 saw a lot of ups and downs in the entertainment industry.

While many actors announced their relationships, many shared the good news of embracing parenthood. 

One of the popular couples in the TV industry Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia announced a few months ago that they are soon going to be parents. 

ALSO READ: Must Read! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth move into their new house; latter shares something special with his fans

The couple recently hosted a grand baby shower which was attended by some well-known celebs from the TV industry.


Tanvi keeps sharing some amazing posts on social media related to her pregnancy giving major goals. 

And now, finally, the day has come when Tanvi and Aditya are blessed with a baby boy.

The new parents are over the moon. 

Tanvi  took to social media to share this beautiful news. 

Take a look:

Must Read! Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth move into their new house; latter shares something special with his fans

Here's wishing the new parents lots of happiness and many congratulations!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Aww! Parents-to-be Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth twin in their cool maternity photoshoot; netizens say “Absolutely stunning “

Vatsal Sheth Ishita Dutta Titli Naagin 6 Parents Tanvi Thakkar Vatsal Sheth
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Thu, 06/22/2023 - 21:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Trendind! Vidya Balan, Jawan and Shehnaz Gill, check out some of the trending news for the day
MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to delever some great news coming from the side of movies, ott and television, we are back...
Exclusive! Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals an interesting story on how he unknowingly shouted at a Dacoit
MUMBAI:Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in acting industry, he...
Must-Read! Twitterati says that the new version of Priya Sood in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 is a breath of fresh air! Check out the best reactions here!
MUMBAI:Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's return to TV, has been one of the most loved. The gripping storyline and fantastic...
Baalveer 3: Big Responsibilities! Veer announces to leave the house as a big realization hits him
MUMBAI:'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Lisa Rinna to star in 'American Horror Stories' Season 3
MUMBAI:'Days of our Lives' actress Lisa Rinna is set to star in the third season of 'American Horror Stories', the...
CONGRATULATIONS! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Tanvi Thakkar and husband Aditya Kapadia blessed with baby boy
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that the year...
Recent Stories
Trendind! Vidya Balan, Jawan and Shehnaz Gill, check out some of the trending news for the day
Trendind! Vidya Balan, Jawan and Shehnaz Gill, check out some of the trending news for the day
Latest Video
Related Stories
BARC Ratings
BARC Ratings: TMKOC sees a huge jump in TRPs enters top five shows, Bhgaya Lakshmi and Kundali Bhagya see a rise in TRPs enters top 10 shows, Imlie and Naagin 6 see a drop in ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, YHC and TMKOC
Dipali Kamath
EXCLUSIVE! Dipali Kamath aka Gauri on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin taking a leap: “It is a little disappointing but I had a great time shooting with the cast”
Vihan Verma
EXCLUSIVE! Vihan Verma opens up on quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, says, "The feeling is now hitting all of us that we are finally going to make an exit from the show"
all exit from the show and more
EXCLUSIVE! Kishori Shahane opens up if she is QUITTING Ghum Hai Kisi key Pyaar Meiin post the leap; shares how she is spending time with the team before they all exit from the show and more
Exclusive! Rutuja Sawant roped in for Star Plus' show Titli
Exclusive! Rutuja Sawant roped in for Star Plus' show Titli
Sheeba Akashdeep bags Rajan Shahi
Exclusive! Naagin 6 actress Sheeba Akashdeep bags Rajan Shahi’s new show on Star Plus?