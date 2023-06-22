CONGRATULATIONS! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Tanvi Thakkar and husband Aditya Kapadia blessed with baby boy

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that the year 2023 saw a lot of ups and downs in the entertainment industry.

While many actors announced their relationships, many shared the good news of embracing parenthood.

One of the popular couples in the TV industry Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadia announced a few months ago that they are soon going to be parents.

The couple recently hosted a grand baby shower which was attended by some well-known celebs from the TV industry.



Tanvi keeps sharing some amazing posts on social media related to her pregnancy giving major goals.

And now, finally, the day has come when Tanvi and Aditya are blessed with a baby boy.

The new parents are over the moon.

Tanvi took to social media to share this beautiful news.

Take a look:

Here's wishing the new parents lots of happiness and many congratulations!

