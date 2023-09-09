Congratulations! Happy 200 to Katha Ankahee: Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan and the entire team of the show celebrate this milestone

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”. The show stars handsome hunk Adnan Khan who was last seen in ‘Ishq Subhanallah' opposite Eisha Singh and also stars Aditi Sharma who is known for her roles in shows like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Gangaa, etc.

Also read:Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Katha finds herself stuck in a situation; Aarav's health condition deteriorating

The show has started on a great note and the upcoming episodes are sure to entertain its viewers. The current track is about Viaan and Katha’s wedding where Maya and Teji are not ready for their marriage.

Another significant milestone for the show was reached yesterday when 200 episodes were completed. Aditi Sharma shared her followers of the same news on social media and thanked and congratulated the entire team of the show.

She wrote, “Many congratulations once again to the most amazing team! Finally we hit 200 episodes and still counting. Just wanna say thank You to the entire team for the all beauty throughout the episodes of #Katha Ankahee which are always serving us with the best from the first episode to until now. Lots of Love”

She posted photos of the team enjoying cake with each other as they celebrated completing 200 episodes.

She also discussed how amazing Katha and Viaan's journey has been from the first episode to now. She is pleased to share this information and congratulates the entire team. She called it ‘Happy 200 to Katha Ankahee’

She also shared a fan's post applauding the cast and praising Katha and Viaan's journey since the first episode. Fans adore Aditi Sharma and Adnan Khan's on-screen chemistry and love the two of them together.

Also read: Katha Ankahee: Oh NO! Maya wants to unravel the truth about Katha getting Rs 1 crore in just one night

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar