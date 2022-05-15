CONGRATULATIONS: Hiba Nawab is INSTAGRAM Queen of the Week!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/15/2022 - 13:32
MUMBAI: Currently charming the audience as Sayuri in popular daily Woh Toh Hai Albela opposite Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab is well known for her stint in Tere Sheher Mein as Amaya and in Jijaji Chhat Per Hain as Elaichi.. 

The telly town beauty made her debut on the small screen as a child artist in Lo Ho Gayi Pooja Iss Ghar Ki (SAB TV) and Crazy Stupid Ishq (Channel V). She is a fitness enthusiast and engages in a regular gym routine along with managing her daily shoots.

The gorgeous beauty indeed makes heads turn with her style statements 

Her bonding and onscreen camaraderie with her co-star is admired by fans. 

The actress loves staying in touch with her fans and followers and regularly shares her day-to-day life. Her posts have more than 80K likes and nearly 100 comments.

We crown her Insta Queen of the Week.

Take a look at the posts she has shared on her Instagram handle!

