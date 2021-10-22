CONGRATULATIONS: Hina Khan ECSTATIC as she achieves a NEW FEAT!

MUMBAI: Hina Khan, made her Bollywood debut with the film Hacked and also did few shows on digital platforms. In the 14th season of the reality show, Hina Khan returned to the Bigg Boss house as a Toofani Senior.

The actress just reached a milestone of 15 million Instagram followers, and her fans made sure to celebrate Hina's special day in style. HinaHolics planned a surprise for the actress and she was overwhelmed with her fans' gestures.

The actress is very active on the photo-sharing app and frequently shares her day-to-day life updates there. On Instagram, she also flaunts her dazzling style choices.

Hina Khan is a beauty and her Instagram feed is the proof. She expressed gratitude to her followers for their love and support by sharing an Instagram story with a caption stating, "Achaaa, We are 15 Million strong WOOOWZEEEE"

To mark the day, the actress took to social media and re-posted a series of Instagram stories created by fans, which included her photos, video montages, and collages.

