Congratulations! Hina Khan is the Insta Queen of the Week

As we are near the end of yet another eventful week, TellyChakkar is back to crown a beauty who has managed to impress fans with her acting abilities, and her stunning looks have been the talk of the town. She is popularly known for her stint as Akshara in Star Plus' famous show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Well, that's none other than Hina Khan. She's been active on Instagram and keeps sharing her day-to-day activities. Her fashion evolution is, quite honestly, one of the best ones we’ve seen so far. That girl really upped her game in the past couple of years.

Since we’ve been keeping a close watch, we’ve ended up bookmarking a lot of her recent outfits as inspiration. For the next time, we have an invitation to dress up, even remotely. Take a look at a few of her best outfits, as chosen by us because clearly, we’re obsessed!

She indeed loves staying in touch with her fans. Her posts have nearly 163K likes and almost 1,425 comments. We crown her Insta Queen of the Week. Here is a glimpse of Hina's Instagram handle.