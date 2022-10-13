CONGRATULATIONS! On his birthday, Television actor Ravi Chhabra accepts a new show offer; Details inside

MUMBAI:Television actor Ravi Chhabra, known for his characters on Kumkum Bhagya, and recently on Naagin 6, has signed on for a new digital show on his birthday, although he is hoping to work on a TV show. He will begin shooting for the digital show soon. He says, "I'm happy that on the occasion of my birthday, I'm blessed with new work. I have signed a digital show and soon will start shooting. Though I'm also looking for a new TV show, I'm still happy about a new beginning in my life. I'm an actor and feel my work is to act and keep my fans entertained."

He says he enjoys celebrating his birthday as it is a time of new beginnings in life. "A birthday is the perfect time to enjoy a new beginning. No matter how things went yesterday, or last year, we can always try again. Our birthday is a refresher, a chance for regeneration, not just materially but spiritually too. I'm a spiritual person and enjoy starting my day by offering prayers at a lord Shiva temple. This is my family, especially my mom, who isn't around me. So, I celebrated my day with her virtually. Though I'm missing food, she will still enjoy it soon when I see her."



The actor apparently got a surprise party from his friend last night. "I'm lucky to have some really good friends here who are just like my family. They are always around me in my good and bad times. I ring in my birthday by cutting a cake at midnight my friends brought for me. They planned a surprise get-together party for me. It is one of my best birthdays."



Credits : ETimes



