Congratulations! Imlie actor Karan Vohra and his wife are expecting twins the actor is overwhelmed with the good wishes pouring in

Karan these days is ruling the television screens with his performance as Atharva and now he announced good news to his fans and well-wishers that he would be expecting twins.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 05/26/2023 - 11:20
Karan Vohra

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it's among the top 4 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

The serial took a 20-year leap, where a completely new star cast was locked in.

Karan Vohra entered the show as one of the leads, where he is seen essaying the character of Atharva.

With his acting chops he impressed the audience and became a household name and today he has a massive fan following.

His chemistry with Megha Chakraborty ( Imlie) is loved by the audiences and they love to see their love story.

The actor is quite active on his social media account and he keeps his fans and well-wishers updated about his whereabouts and what he is upto.

Recently, the actor shared some good news with his fans where he announced that he and his wife are expecting their first child and it’s going to be twins.

(ALSO READ : Imlie: Suspicious! Meethi spots Atharva performing, Cheeni stays silent)

He shared the news along with the invitation that has been sent to the family and friends for their baby shower.

Since, he has announced the new good wishes are pouring in for the couple.

Well, definitely it calls for celebration time for Karan and his wife as they would be stepping into the best phase of their lives.

There is no doubt that Karan Vohra is one of the most loved and celebrated actors of television and the audience are loving him has Atharva.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Exclusive! Actors Karan Vohra and Megha Chakraborty to be the leads in StarPlus’s much-awaited Imlie 2)

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Neetu Gashmeer Mahajani Mayuri Deshmukh Manasvi Vashisht Fahmaan Khan Rajshri Rani Adilie Arylie Imlie StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 05/26/2023 - 11:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the first promo of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 featuring Salman Khan has the host of the show
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Awesome! Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to begin shooting for Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan starrer Tiger Vs Pathaan in January 2024
MUMBAI: We all know how well the film Pathaan did at the box office. The film that stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Mysterious! Virat took under custody for questioning, Sai left wondering
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the StarPlus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
CELEBRATIONS! Naagin fame Adaa Khan completes 14 years in the industry, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story. We always like to be at the forefront of bringing in stories and...
Exclusive! “I think there is an audience for every genre, and they like watching their content in their niche”, Charrul Malik of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai talks about the changing pattern of Television, Anupama, her show, and more!
MUMBAI :Actress Charrul Malik, who is a part of comedy shows such as 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' and 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai...
What! Salman Khan's Bodyguard pushes Vicky Kaushal, fans are shocked, have a look at the comments
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen many face off s and silent war between the Bollywood celebrities, having said that...
Recent Stories
Deepika Padukone
Awesome! Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to begin shooting for Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan starrer Tiger Vs Pathaan in January 2024
Latest Video
Related Stories
Adaa Khan
CELEBRATIONS! Naagin fame Adaa Khan completes 14 years in the industry, check out
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Congratulations! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Abheyy Attri and Drishtii Garewal welcome their baby girl; share adorable picture of her
India's Got Talent Season 10
India's Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Ace rapper Badshah reprises his seat as the judge of the show
Ankit Bathla
EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Bathla on his upcoming show Kundali Milan on Shemaroo: This is the first time I am going shirtless on television and I am quite excited about that scene
Gori Nagori
Shocking! Bigg Boss 16’s Gori Nagori assaulted at her sister’s wedding, shares frightening visuals
Eijaz Khan and Pavitraa Punia
Wow! Bigg Boss 14’s Eijaz Khan and Pavitraa Punia to get married soon? Here’s what the actor said