Congratulations! Imlie actor Karan Vohra and his wife are expecting twins the actor is overwhelmed with the good wishes pouring in

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and it's among the top 4 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

The serial took a 20-year leap, where a completely new star cast was locked in.

Karan Vohra entered the show as one of the leads, where he is seen essaying the character of Atharva.

With his acting chops he impressed the audience and became a household name and today he has a massive fan following.

His chemistry with Megha Chakraborty ( Imlie) is loved by the audiences and they love to see their love story.

The actor is quite active on his social media account and he keeps his fans and well-wishers updated about his whereabouts and what he is upto.

Recently, the actor shared some good news with his fans where he announced that he and his wife are expecting their first child and it’s going to be twins.

(ALSO READ : Imlie: Suspicious! Meethi spots Atharva performing, Cheeni stays silent)

He shared the news along with the invitation that has been sent to the family and friends for their baby shower.

Since, he has announced the new good wishes are pouring in for the couple.

Well, definitely it calls for celebration time for Karan and his wife as they would be stepping into the best phase of their lives.

There is no doubt that Karan Vohra is one of the most loved and celebrated actors of television and the audience are loving him has Atharva.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Exclusive! Actors Karan Vohra and Megha Chakraborty to be the leads in StarPlus’s much-awaited Imlie 2)