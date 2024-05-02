Congratulations! Imlie star Rajshri Rani and Gaurav Mukesh embrace parenthood, Welcome baby boy

Unfortunately, a generational transition caused them to leave the show in 2022, and regrettably, their friendship in real life also ended at that time. It's interesting to note that during Sumbul and Fahmaan's stay in Imlie, real-life pair Rajshri Rani and Gaurav Mukesh had important roles.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/05/2024 - 18:43
Rajshri Rani

MUMBAI : Imlie was produced by Gul Khan under 4 Lions Films and had its Star Plus premiere in 2020 with Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the key roles. The show became incredibly popular very quickly. Ratings increased even further after Fahmaan Khan as the new male lead opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Also read: Suhani Si Ek Ladki fame Gaurav Mukesh to enter Star Plus' show Imlie

Unfortunately, a generational transition caused them to leave the show in 2022, and regrettably, their friendship in real life also ended at that time. It's interesting to note that during Sumbul and Fahmaan's stay on Imlie, real-life pair Rajshri Rani and Gaurav Mukesh had important roles. Arpita, played by Rajshri, was the sister of Aryan Singh Rathod (Fahmaan Khan), who was later married to Gaurav's portrayal of Sundar Prasad.

The show's makers implemented a third-generation leap last year, replacing Rajshri and Gaurav with Sai Ketan Rao and Adriya Roy as the new leads. Perhaps this is the perfect moment to give Rajshri and Gaurav our sincere congratulations on their first child.

The incredibly romantic couple tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed a baby boy on February 1st, their first child. Rajshri and Gaurav recently opened up about their happiness and emotions as new parents in a recent interview.

Speaking of the same, Rajshri remarked, "Our baby boy was born early in the morning of February 1. Somehow, Gaurav wished for our baby to be born in February because it is the month of love, and that's exactly what happened."

Gaurav expressed his emotions after holding his newborn kid for the first time, "It feels incredible, and words can't capture the emotion. The entire nine months flashed before me, and it was an emotional moment. I still feel like a child and now I am a father. Becoming a father has instilled a sense of responsibility in me."

Also  read: Aww…Gaurav Mukesh to ROMANCE his wife Rajshri Rani on-screen in Star Plus’ Imlie!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Filmibeat
 

