Congratulations! Indian Idol 12’s Ashish Kulkarni gets engaged to Dil Dosti Duniyadari actress Swanandi Tikekar

MUMBAI :Indian Idol is one of the most watched and loved reality singing shows we have in the country. The contestants showcase their immense talent and win millions of hearts. The season 12 was one of the popular ones where Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukha Priya, Ashish Kulkarni, among others made a special place in the hearts of the viewers.

Ashish Kulkarni has now been trending for his engagement to his girlfriend; Marathi actress Swanandi Tikekar. The latter is popular for her roles in Marathi films like Dil Dosti Duniyadari and Assa Maher Nako Ga Bai. She is also the winner of the popular singing reality show Singing Star.

Ashish and Swanandi got engaged on the 23rd of July and posted some stunning pictures from the engagement ceremony. Swanandi shared some glimpses on her social media page and thanked her team for their efforts and wrote, “Everything feels perfect with [email protected]

@facestoriesbyhiralkale , your fine work and dedication is just commendable. Just loved your work. Lots of love to you and your whole team @nagur_archana @yoggeta_kkashis @_vaishalishinde_77 who were there every minute for both of us. Thank you so much for making our day special.”



