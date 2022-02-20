Congratulations! Isha Malviya is the Instagram Queen of the week!

MUMBAI: As we approach the end of yet another exciting week, TellyChakkar is back to crown a gorgeous beauty from the telly world for her activeness on social media platforms.

Currently, the diva is seen acing the role of Jasmin in Colors’ popular show 'Udaariyaan'.

Isha Malviya is a fashion influencer, model, and actor. The diva debuted on the small screen as Jasmin Kaur Sandhu in Colors’ 'Udaariyaan' (2021).

Isha is indeed a beauty blessed with gorgeous looks. The queen has managed to win the hearts of millions in a short span.

Fans adore Isha’s bonding with her co-actors Ankit Gupta aka Fateh and Jasmin aka Priyanka Chaudhary in the show. With the show’s ongoing drama, fans are quite excited to know what new will unfold.

The beauty is often seen sharing reels and videos with her co-actors Ankit (Fateh) and Jasmin (Priyanka).

Jasmin is now married to Fateh’s brother, and fans are enjoying the drama that she is creating in the life of Tejo and Fateh.

The audiences adore her for her social media savviness as they shower her with their love and appreciation.

The diva has also been slaying her looks and sets major fashion goals. Isha is quite active on social media and loves to connect with her fans.

Her posts have nearly 65K likes and 120 comments, making her this week's Instagram Queen.

Take a look at Isha Malviya’s Instagram posts!