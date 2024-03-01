Congratulations: It’s a YES! Jheel Mehta blushes as she receives a MARRIAGE PROPOSAL from her boyfriend (Watch Video)

Jheel enters blind folded by her friends and her boyfriend proposes marriage to her. Jheel looks smitten and happy as emotions take over her and responds with a ‘Yes!’.
Jheel Mehta

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the longest running shows on Indian television. The show became a superhit and so did the actors and the characters that they essayed.

While Jethalal, Dayaben and the other elderly characters were popular and loved in their way, the most popular and mischievous ones were the Tapu Sena. The character of young Sonu was played by Jheel Mehta. She quit the show after a brief period but still her name is synonymous to Sonu. (Also Read: MUST READ! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jheel Mehta surprises fans with This video; introduces someone SPECIAL)

Jheel has been in a relationship. She is young and beautiful and her social media handle is proof that she is head over heels in love with the love of her life. She keeps on updating her social media followers with fun reels, video clips and posts of all that is happening in her life and how she is having a ball of a time with her friends.

Jheel recently took to her social media handle to share a video of her friends and boyfriend planning a surprise for her! Jheel enters blind folded by her friends and her boyfriend proposes marriage to her. Jheel looks smitten and happy as emotions take over her and responds with a ‘Yes!’.

Take a look:

TellyChakkar wishes Jheel the most of happiness in her life and all the best to her and her boyfriend for her future ahead!

Keep reading this space for more information on your favourite television shows, Hindi movies and OTT projects. (Also Read: MUST READ! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jheel Mehta surprises fans with This video; introduces someone SPECIAL)

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for interesting updates on your favourite Bollywood and television celebrities!

Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Jheel Mehta Sonu Tapu Sena Jheel Mehta boyfriend Jheel Mehta relationship TellyChakkar
