Congratulations! Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni bring home a swanky new Mercedes and we can't stop adoring it! Deet inside

Aly and Jasmine are one of the most popular television couples. They made their relationship official in the reality show Bigg Boss. Fans fondly refer to them as Jasly.

Recently there were rumours about the duo’s marriage, but Jasmin rubbished the reports. Aly recently took to Instagram to make an announcement for his fans about them starting a youtube channel which misled many of the fans of them confirming their date for marriage. However, they have surprised their fans as they got a swanky car home. Take a look at their amazing video of inaugurating the wheels of joy.

On the work front, Jasmine finished the shooting for the Punjabi movie Honeymoon, where she is paired opposite Gippy Grewal. On the other hand, Aly was last seen in Bigg Boss 14.

Aly made his acting debut in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein aired on Star Plus. Later on he was featured in many popular tv shows like Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan,Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant among others. Jasmin started her television career with Tashan-e-Ishq playing the character of Twinkle Taneja aired on Zee TV. She bagged lead roles in shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, among others.




