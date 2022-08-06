Congratulations! Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni bring home a swanky new Mercedes and we can't stop adoring it! Deet inside

On the work front, Jasmine finished the shooting for the Punjabi movie Honeymoon where she is paired opposite Gippy Grewal. On the other hand, Aly was last seen in Bigg Boss 14. 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 20:18
Congratulations! Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni bring home a swanky new Mercedes and we can't stop adoring it! Deet inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Aly and Jasmine are one of the most popular television couples. They made their relationship official in the reality show Bigg Boss. Fans fondly refer to them as Jasly.  

Also read OMG! Did Aly Goni just confirm he is getting married to Jasmine Bhasin?

Recently there were rumours about the duo’s marriage, but Jasmin rubbished the reports. Aly recently took to Instagram to make an announcement for his fans about them starting a youtube channel which misled many of the fans of them confirming their date for marriage. However, they have surprised their fans as they got a swanky car home. Take a look at their amazing video of inaugurating the wheels of joy. 

Check out the video  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by jasly._.bae (@jasly_.bae)

 

Also read Much-in-Love! Jasmin Bhasin grabs the limelight with her recent social media post for boyfriend Aly Goni

On the work front, Jasmine finished the shooting for the Punjabi movie Honeymoon, where she is paired opposite Gippy Grewal. On the other hand, Aly was last seen in Bigg Boss 14. 

Aly made his acting debut in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein aired on Star Plus. Later on he was featured in many popular tv shows like Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan,Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant among others. Jasmin started her television career with Tashan-e-Ishq playing the character of Twinkle Taneja aired on Zee TV. She bagged lead roles in shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, among others. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

Aly Goni Jasmin Bhasin Bigg Boss 14 Salman Khan Voot Colors LOVE Couple Goals TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 06/08/2022 - 20:18

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AWW! Here's proof that TejRan are not only romantic, but a Hilarious couple too!
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the...
Massive Dhamaka! Check out what's going to happen in the upcoming track of Anupamaa
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for...
Exclusive! I was very relieved when I met Jennifer Winget for the first time during season 1: Tanuj Virwani on Code M Season 2
MUMBAI: Tanuj Virwani has been winning the hearts of fans over time with his acting contribution. We have seen some...
AWESOME! Bhagya Lakshmi's Malishka gets a new nickname from this costar, Check out
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Exclusive! Chakde India and BA Pass fame Shilpa Shukla bags Jail No.6 of Rapid Waters Production
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Congratulations! Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni bring home a swanky new Mercedes and we can't stop adoring it! Deet inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Aly and Jasmine are one of the most popular...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Kartik Aaryan reveals his profit share of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Interesting! Kartik Aaryan reveals his profit share of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Latest Video