Congratulations! Jason Tham and Deeksha Sonalkar get hitched; the former opens up about honeymoon plans

MUMBAI: Another celebrity couple got hitched! Dil Dosti Dance fame actor and dancer Jason Tham tied the knot with actress Deeksha Sonalkar.

Jason was engaged to Deeksha Sonalkar. Before getting hitched, he opened up about his big day during an interview with a leading entertainment portal. He said to India Forums, “The wedding was initially planned to happen in April 2021, but due to the lockdown, we pushed the date and now when things are going back to normal, we decided to get married. We will be following Maharashtrian rituals for the wedding. On 20th we will have a close-knit wedding function followed by a reception on 21st November.”

The couple has a group of common friends including actors Sanam Johar and Abigail Pandey who are extremely excited for the couple’s big day. They also have an interesting hashtag for their wedding #DilThamKar (culmination of Jason and Deeksha’s surname).

Talking about the creative hashtag, Jason shared with the portal, “Well, we brain stormed on the same for a while and came up with a couple of quirky hashtags. One of them was #DJOnTheRocks but we really like #DilThamKar which was curated by Deeksha’s father. He randomly suggested it and we immediately locked it as we loved it to the core.”

During the same interview, Jason also opened up about their honeymoon. He said he has professional commitments and that they have not really thought about honeymoon destination. And when they both have a good break they will think about visiting Europe.

