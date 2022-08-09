Congratulations! Jeanie aur Juju fame Vipul Roy welcomes a baby girl with wife Melis Atici

MUMBAI : TV actor Vipul Roy tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Melis Atici in December last year. The two were expecting a child by September or October this year. But now the wait is over for them as they have been blessed with a baby girl today on September 8.

Earlier, Vipul was quoted saying as, "I am really excited and waiting to experience fatherhood." Now that the baby is here, we are sure that Vipul and his wife Melis are on cloud nine. Melis, who is based in San Francisco, runs an IT company. We couldn't reach Vipul but a source said, "Vipul and Melis are thrilled. She is in Mumbai right now and will be here for a while."

Given the nature of their jobs, the couple has always been in a long-distance relationship. “With the help of technology, we are in touch through calls and video calls. But I would say that Melis has put in more effort in this long-distance marriage. It’s been five years of togetherness."

On the work front, Vipul has been part of TV shows like F.I.R, Jeannie aur Juju, Hum Phir Milenge and few others.

Credit: ETimes



