Congratulations! Jennifer Winget hits This milestone on Instagram, Deets inside

Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular and stunning actresses. After giving one of the best performances in season one, the diva is getting a lot of attention for her role in season two of the web series Code M.

Recently, the actress is on cloud nine as she hits the milestone of 13 million followers on Instagram. The diva posted a sexy picture of her wearing a yellow bikini and captioned the post as, ''Looking into the future with the strength of 13 Million and counting. For having my back through it all… ''

Check out the video

The actress has a big following on Instagram with 13 million followers now. Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh 2, Teri Meri Love Stories, Dill Mill Gayye, Kahin To Hoga, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Karthika, Kkoi Dil Mein Hai, Kkusum, and Shaka Laka Boom Boom are some of her best-known shows on TV. The diva is well known for having an amazing fashion sense.

