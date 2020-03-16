Congratulations! Jennifer Winget hits This milestone on Instagram, Deets inside

Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular and stunning actresses. After giving one of the best performances in season one, the diva is getting a lot of attention for her role in season two of the web series Code M. 

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. 

Also read Shocking! Jennifer Winget breaks the silence on her separation with Karan Singh Grover, says “It was a very stressful time for me as everything was out in the open”

Recently, the actress is on cloud nine as she hits the milestone of 13 million followers on Instagram. The diva posted a sexy picture of her wearing a yellow bikini and captioned the post as, ''Looking into the future with the strength of 13 Million and counting. For having my back through it all… ''  

The actress has a big following on Instagram with 13 million followers now. Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh 2, Teri Meri Love Stories, Dill Mill Gayye, Kahin To Hoga, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Karthika, Kkoi Dil Mein Hai, Kkusum, and Shaka Laka Boom Boom are some of her best-known shows on TV. The diva is well known for having an amazing fashion sense. 

Also read Exclusive! Jennifer Winget reveals that she felt proud while wearing the uniform on screen in Code M, says, “It is a lifetime opportunity, and the character is so strong”

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 17:18

