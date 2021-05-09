Congratulations: Jigyasa Singh is the Instagram Queen of the week!

MUMBAI: Another week and TellyChakkar is back to crown a telly beauty who is seen managing her personal and professional lives with utter precision.

The beauty made her debut as Alia in Chore Tera Gaon Bada Pyaara opposite Manish Gopalani. Later, the diva was seen in Gumrah’s episode where she aced the role of Supriya.

Jigyasa Singh is a true entertainer and is blessed with a commendable fan following. The telly beauty was loved for her role as Thapki in Colors’ Thapki Pyaar Ki opposite Manish Goplani. The fans had adored their bonding and her character in the show.

The gorgeous actress has left a mark on the minds of her fans with her acting chops in Colors’ Shakti Astitca Ke Ehsaas Ki as Heer Singh opposite Simba Nagpal. She has received a lot of appreciation for her character and her acting skills.

The stunning diva was also seen in Dev 2 as Dhwani Karchiwala, post which she also aced the role of Tara Khanna in Star Plus’ Nazar.

Jigyasa is caught up amidst her acting and personal life. Yet she tries her best to stay connected with her fans. She is seen sharing a sneak peek from her sets.

The fans adore her for her social media savviness and keep showering her with their love.

Almost all her posts have got her nearly 80k Likes and nearly 120 comments, crowning her the Instagram Queen of the week!

Take a look at Jigyasa Singh’s posts from her Instagram handle!